The Kane Garden Club again is gearing up for large crowds for its second annual Carved Pumpkin Walk next weekend.

The event featuring lighted 530 carved pumpkins will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12 in Evergreen Park in Kane, rain or shine.

A daylight time has been added this year from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.