Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Kane Republican
weather
Home
Forms
News
Local News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
EMPLOYMENT/CAREER TAB
SERVICE DIRECTORY
Obituaries
Entertainment
Special Sections
Shop-Right
Photos
Videos
Autos
Community Links
KADC
Kane Area High School
Trending Now
Keep clippings off streets
You are here
Home
» Kane gets ready for Homecoming with bonfire, parade
Kane gets ready for Homecoming with bonfire, parade
Staff Writer
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
KANE, PA
Category:
News
Popular content
Benefit set for Kane sisters linked by liver transplant
PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Candidates for Homecoming Queen
Kane gets ready for Homecoming with bonfire, parade
Photo of the Week – New boilers at fire hall
Kane-J’burg eliminated from state tournament with extra-inning loss
View More
Poll
Which is your favorite summer-time drink?
Choices
Lemonade
Iced tea
Water
Soda/Pop
Other
Older polls
Results
This Week's Deals
National Fuel, Bradford - General Fitter
Graftech International, St. Marys - Customer Service Representative
National News
Stock Quotes
Obituaries
Copyright © 2018 The Kane Republican | 200 North Fraley, Kane, PA 16735 | (814) 837-6000
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Kane Republican.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password