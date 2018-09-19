Kane gets ready for Homecoming with bonfire, parade

Photo by Ted Lutz — A large crowd surrounds the bonfire Wednesday evening following the Kane Area High School Homecoming Parade. Kane hosts Punxsutawney on Friday night in the Homecoming football game.Photo by Ted Lutz — Spectators at the Homecoming parade Wednesday evening cheer as the Kane High football team proceeds to the site of the bonfire on Wetmore Avenue.Photo by Ted Lutz —Photo by Ted Lutz — Members of the Kane Area High School Marching Band play as they march Wednesday evening in the Homecoming parade.Photo by Ted Lutz — Caitlyn Zampogna, Miss Kane High, waves to the crowd Wednesday evening during the Homecoming parade in Kane.Photo by Ted Lutz —Kane Boy Scouts are among the units in the Homecoming parade held Wednesday evening.
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
KANE, PA

