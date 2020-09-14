Kane golf seasons are underway

The season has finally arrived for the Kane golf teams. The Lady Wolves opened at the Laurel Mill Golf Course in Kane Monday. The Wolves were 40-15 winners at Oswayo Valley.

Kane’s Natalia Chittester shot an incredible round of 41 to earn medal honors. Kaitlyn Amacher of the Lady Elkers posted a 60 over the nine holes to earn second place. With just two Ridgway girls it was not an official match.

Other Kane duffers included Rachel Haight (61), Rylee Haight (63), Kylie Housler (66), and Alexis Port (70). Alexa Steis was the other golfer for the Lady Elkers and finished with a 74.

The Lady Wolves are at Smethport Tuesday.

Max Bizzak led the attack for the Wolves with a round of 42. The Kane boys took places one through five. Derek Peterson shot a 46, Curt Barner a 48, Carter Carlisle a 52, and Bryce Bizzak rounded things out with a 54.

The Wolves will be home at the Kane Country Club Tuesday (3:30 p.m.).