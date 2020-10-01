Kane golfers having great season

Going into the season Kane head golf coach Nathan Smith knew he would have quality boys and girls teams with great leadership from juniors Curt Barner, Max Bizzak and Natalia Chittester. That leadership and steady improvement by the other duffers has led to a great season. The Wolves are 9-0 and the Lady Wolves 7-2.

“At the beginning of the season we talked about how great it was to be having a season but then to see the success the kids have had is just awesome for them,” Smith said after Wednesday’s practice at the Kane Country Club.

Seniors Rachel Haight, Bryce Bizzak, Carter Carlisle and Nick Marconi were also honored after the workout.

The boys still have golf to play. They will be at Coudersport today with a chance to jump ahead of the Falcons for the league title and will have two matches next week. Barner and Bizzak will also be playing in Saturday’s second round of the District 9 Class AA individual championship at Bavarian Hills in St. Marys. Twelve golfers are competing for five spots at the state championships Oct. 19 and 20 in York.

Barner shot a 76 at Monday’s first round. He is currently four strokes back of Mark Kraus of Elk County Catholic. Bizzak shot an 80 which was tied with two golfers which currently puts him within two strokes of fifth place.

“Curt put himself in a situation to win and Max in a situation to advance to states. He just needs to get a couple strokes. I’m looking for good rounds (18-holes) from both of them Saturday,” Smith said.

The boys have gotten steady play from the two juniors, three seniors, junior Derek Peterson, and sophomore Ryan Huber.

The girls have also been steady and improving. While they will not be competing as a team at the District 9 championships in Punxsutawney Monday Chittester is poised to make a run at the title. She shot a round of 37 on Tuesday which is a record for the Lady Wolves program.

“She’s starting to come around. She knew she had that in her. She’s flirted with the 30’s before. She had a 41 earlier in the year and just put it all together with a great round. There’s been times where tee to green she’s hit the ball well and had a bad putting day and there’s been times when she’s putted very good but was missing with her irons or a bit off the tee. She put it together and it was great to see,” Smith said. He also likes her chances going into districts. “She’s definitely playing very well and if she continues to do that there’s no doubt she’ll make a run at the district championship and I think she’ll be going to states as well,” he added.

Tuesday was also a good day for Sophomore Kylie Housler who shot a career low 53. Along with Chittester, Housler, and the senior Haight, sophomores Rylee Haight, Paige Lehman and Alexis Port have also recorded steady scores throughout.

Smith said the parents of his golfers play a big part of the team’s success. “I really have to give a lot of credit to the parents of these kids. I’ve watched this junior class out here at the country club for years so I knew they were a good group with Curt, Max, and Natalia but honestly it’s the parents that put in a lot of time to get these kids out here golfing. I don’t think people really understand the amount of time the parents are with these kids playing golf all summer,” he said. “I appreciate the time and the money they put in. Golf is not a cheap sport. They’re really invested in their kids. It’s awesome to see the results,” he added.

Asked about his coaching style Smith chuckled when he said he sometimes feels like “glorified bus driver,” but he does make a difference. “Curt is an awesome golfer. I couldn’t compete with him or Max but there are little things as a coach that you have to coach them up on. The mental part is so important. It’s good that after three years of working with them the mental side is coming around,” he said.

While he has three excellent juniors he is helping the younger golfers build for the future. “Some of these kids that just took up golf are doing great and that’s awesome to see,” he said.

The Kane head coach also thanked his assistant Jason Holt for being such an important part of the team. “We’ve been together for many years and he helps a lot. It’s good to have him. He does a great job with the kids and I appreciate what he does.”

Seniors – Rachel Haight is the daughter of Todd and Stacy Haight; Bryce Bizzak is the son of Scott and Mary Bizzak; Carter Carlisle is the son of Bobbi Jo Carlisle and Curtis Carter; and Nick Marconi is the son of Jill DeMarte and John Marconi.