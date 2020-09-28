Kane Guitar Band to Play at Depot’s First Friday

Each Autumn, The Kane Historic Preservation Society hosts First Fridays at the Depot. This Friday, October 2nd, from 6-8 pm will be the second First Friday of the season. The Kane Guitar Band will be providing live music and Pepe’s pizza will be selling soups, sandwiches, and pizza.



The Kane Guitar Band was formed in 1999 when a group of guitar players from the Presbyterian Church was asked to play for Christmas Eve. They believe that, “God wants us to use our talents for good purposes” and strive to bring joy to others through their gift of music. They perform at festivals, fairs, carnivals, assisted living facilities, parties, and more. Performing a variety of genres of music, the Kane Guitar Band prides itself in providing, “20 years of solid, clean, entertainment!”



Friday night, in addition to food and music, the Depot will be open for anyone to go in and enjoy. There are new exhibits on display about the Kane family, and the McCleery Discovery Center is now open, to learn more about the history of Dr. McCleery and the Lobo wolves. There is also a small library open in the old station master office. There are Kane Year-Books and historical books relevant to the region on display to preview.