Kane Innovations’ railings featured in Houston project

“The Glass Saiboat,” a unique multi-family residential project in Houston, Texas, features special railings from Kane Innovations.

According to information provided by Kane Innovations, the company recently secured work on The Preston, a multi-family residential project located in Houston.

Constructed into a 45-degree rotation, The Preston aims to capture the striking illusion of a sail being stretched by the wind. The tower's slender profile - thanks to its twisted balcony edges and unique orientation - has earned it the nickname, "The Glass Sailboat."

The Preston will feature Kane Innovations' Sterling Dula brand railing on 150 of their spacious, eight-foot-deep balconies.