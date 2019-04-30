Kane Innovations has ‘unprecedented growth’

Kane Innovations, Inc. recently announced “unprecedented company growth,” reinforcing its position as a top employer in the region.

More employees are being added to the workforce.

Kane Innovations is an architectural metal products manufacturer with fully-operational fabrication plants located in both Kane and Erie.

According to Kane Innovations, the company attributes its success to a number of internal improvements — from the addition of fresh, experienced talent and the latest equipment to new sales strategies and the adoption of a cohesive brand structure.

“Over the past few years, we’ve made quite a few changes to the organization that have proven to be incredibly advantageous to our operations,” said Michael Show, president of Kane Innovations, Inc.

“For instance, to improve efficiency at our Kane plant, we’ve added robotics and a waterjet cutting machine. We’ve also been effective in recruiting seasoned personnel for some of our key senior-level positions”

The modifications also included a name change. This decision, Show said, was somewhat controversial, yet unequivocally necessary.

“In 2014, we invested in a rebranding initiative,” Show said. “Adopting ‘Kane Innovations, Inc.’ following a hundred years in business as ‘Kane Manufacturing Corporation’ was provocative, especially locally, due to our legacy here. However, we felt the change was essential in order to alleviate confusion over our vast product offering.”