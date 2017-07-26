Kane-Johnsonburg All-Stars play North Allegheny at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

One month ago, the Kane-Johnsonburg Major League baseball All-Stars started its season in Kane and the team is now playing on the other half of the state as one of the final six teams remaining in Pennsylvania.

Kane-Johnsonburg is set to resume action today at the Pennsylvania Little League State Tournament in Fleetville after getting an unexpected day off due to rain in the area Monday evening which caused the postponement of the two winner’s bracket games which were being made up tonight. Instead, Kane-Johnsonburg will play North Allegheny at 5:30 p.m. today in an elimination game. North Allegheny lost 11-2 to Kingston/Forty Fort in action Tuesday night. If Johnsonburg wins today, they are scheduled to continue play at 6 p.m. Thursday in another elimination game against either Hollidaysburg or Stroudsburg.