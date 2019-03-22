Kane man is jailed on strangulation charge

A Kane man has been placed in the McKean County Jail on a strangulation charge.

Roy Braden Rockwell, 44, of 518 Hacker St., Kane, is accused of applying pressure to the throat or neck of Molly Schleicher during a domestic argument early Friday morning at the Kane residence.

State Police Trooper Timothy Mix placed the charges, which include assault and harassment in addition to the strangulation charge.

Bradford District Court Judge Dominic Cercone arraigned the defendant at 3 a.m. Friday. Rockwell was placed in the county jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail. The defendant is scheduled to appear Thursday in Central Court at the county courthouse in Smethport.

According to court records, police observed a “handprint” on the throat of the alleged victim, bruising on the shoulders and scratches on her leg.

Schleicher told police that Rockwell “grabbed her by the throat, making it hard to breathe,” court documents show. The defendant also hit her in the head “several times” and knocked off her glasses, court records indicate. He also “grabbed her hair and threw her on the ground,” court information indicates.

Rockwell told police that he had been “sleeping on the couch” when Schleicher came downstairs and “started hitting him,” court documents show.

Schleicher told police that the dispute involved allegations of Rockwell “cheating on her,” court records show. She told police the argument became “physical” when asked Rockwell “who the other girl was,” according to court documents.