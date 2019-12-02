Kane man seriously injured in Rt. 6 crash near Ludlow

LUDLOW — A Kane man was seriously injured Monday afternoon when his westbound car struck a boulder on the north side of Route 6 just 196 feet west of Wildcat Road near Ludlow.

William E. “Bill” Frey, 42, was ejected from the 2006 Buick Rendezvous he was driving.

“He was found lying on a rock on the edge of Two Mile Run, about 20 feet below the roadway,” according to Jonathan Bires, chief of the Ludlow Volunteer Fire Department.