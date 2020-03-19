Kane Mayor Brandy Schimp and her family visit residents at The Lutheran Home at Kane
Thursday, March 19, 2020
KANE, PA
Kane Mayor Brandy Schimp and her family visit residents Wednesday at The Lutheran Home at Kane. Due to the coronavirus, visitors are not permitted inside the building. Schimp and her family walked around the outside of the facility to view the rainbow artwork done by the residents. Schimp came up with this idea and presented it to The Lutheran Home in the hopes of cheering up the residents inside who are all quarantined to protect them from COVID-19.
