Kane mayor serves as panelist on TV show

Kane Mayor Brandy Schimp traveled to Triscari Studios in Camp Hill in December to be a panelist on the Pennsylvania State Association of Borough television show — Inside Pennsylvania Boroughs.

Schimp was interviewed along with Mayor Tom Oliverio (Zelienople), Mayor David Holewinski (New Britain) and Mayor Chuck Mummert (Elizabethtown).

The show was moderated by Chris Cap, the PSAB's executive director. The theme of the show was Mayor's Roundtable.

The show aired Sunday on television station PCN and will be shown again on Feb. 17 at 6:30 a.m., Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. and March 3 at 6:30 a.m. It will also be available for streaming on the PSAB's website, www.boroughs.org, beginning today.

“It was a great opportunity to share some highlights about Kane across the Commonwealth,” Schimp said. “The PSAB has been fantastic to work with and has also published three articles in the organization's magazine, Pennsylvania Borough News, focusing on our participation in National Night Out, KARE for Kane and our connection to the Kinzua Bridge.

“I am really looking forward to working with the PSAB in the future and I truly appreciate the time and interest the organization has given to Kane.

“Stay tuned for even more exciting things to come.”