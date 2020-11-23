Kane Middle School Student Hosts Cookie & Cocoa Drive

Kane Area Middle School student, Kaliann Waite is hosting her third annual Holiday Food Drive to benefit the Kane Area Food Pantry. This year’s goal is to provide 150 families with hot cocoa and cookie mix. A collection box is available at Pepe’s Pizzeria, and Waite will be hosting a drive-thru drop off location 11a.m. – 1p.m. on Saturday, November 28 at the Classic Car Wash at 604 N Fraley Street in Kane. Monetary donations are also accepted.

When she was in third grade, Waite’s mother, Kristin Hoover Schreckengost, who was a church representative on the Kane Area Food Pantry Board for the Assembly of God Church in East Kane, was discussing ideas from a board meeting at dinner. Waite asked what she could do to help. Enjoying cocoa and cookies during the holidays is a tradition that their family loves, so Waite decided that she wanted every family to be able to have that tradition.

That Christmas, Waite hosted her first Holiday Food Drive and collected enough cocoa and cookie mixes to provide for 100 families. The project was such a success that Waite held another drive in the summer to collect granola bars and juice boxes. Last Christmas, another church took over the cookie and cocoa drive, so Waite collected Little Debbie Snacks. This summer’s drive was cancelled due to COVID restrictions, but Waite earned special permission to once again hold her Holiday Food Drive to collect cocoa and cookie mix, because she meets the Food Pantry’s COVID standards for distribution. So far, 39 boxes of cocoa mix, and 35 cookie mixes have been donated. Donations will be accepted until December 10.

In addition to her philanthropic efforts, Waite enjoys playing soccer and basketball. She also plays the violin as a member of the Kane Middle School Orchestra. Her favorite hobby is playing with her dog, Shadow. In the words of Hoover Schreckengost, “she’s such a gentle soul, she’s got a big heart.”