Kane minister plays key role in battle against virus

It appears that efforts to mitigate and reduce the impact of the deadly coronavirus will be ongoing for months or even years.

The Rev. Calvin Cook of Kane is right there to spearhead amazing volunteer work in the battle with COVID-19.

Cook, the pastor of the First United Methodist Church on Greeves Street in Kane, is the chairman of the Western Pennsylvania regional division of the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD)

More than 30 faith-based units such as churches and as well as service groups such as the Rotary Club and Lions Club are represented on the VOAD headed by Cook.

“We help groups in need of supplies,” Cook said in listing some of the many activities undertaken by VOAD. “We provide volunteer staffing for food pantries; we set up homeless shelters.

“This is what Jesus has called us to do— share love with one another.”