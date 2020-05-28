Kane native Brianna Blankenship’s first single record set to be released today

Kane native Brianna Blankenship has hit a high note in her amazing vocal career with the release today of her first single record— “Church.”

“The genre is country and everything took place in Nashville,” Brianna said in describing her exciting recording experience. “I worked with an amazing vocal coach, songwriter and producer— all out of Nashville.”

Blankenship, a 2016 graduate of Kane Area High School, is the daughter of Tim and Jen Blankenship of 10 N. Tionesta Ave., Kane. Her grandparents are Joe and Sue Stauffer of 312 Dawson St., Kane.