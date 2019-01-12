Kane native returns to lead opioid awareness program

Kate Kennedy Wadsworth lives and works in Pittsburgh, but still has a strong allegiance to her hometown of Kane.

In an effort to improve the quality of life in Kane, Wadsworth is coming home Sunday as the leader of a public program to shed light on the opioid epidemic.

The free informative drug awareness program begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Kane Area Community Center. Doors open at 1 p.m. at the center at 46 Fraley St. in Uptown Kane.

The program will begin with an 11-minute documentary called "Eye of the Needle." This will be followed by comments from panelists, including U.S. Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson (R-Centre County), State Trooper Tim Rooke, McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer and Angela Eckstrom of the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services for McKean, Elk, and Cameron counties.

Kane Mayor Brandy Schimp will give welcoming remarks.

Wadsworth is moderating the panel, which also includes producers of the documentary and a person featured in the video.

A 1998 graduate of Kane Area High School, Wadsworth is the daughter of Gina Kennedy and the late Mike Kennedy, a former Kane attorney and a former Kane District Court judge.

Wadsworth graduated in 2002 from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford with a degree in public relations. She graduated in 2006 from the University of Vermont with a degree in school counseling.

After college, Wadsworth spent 10 months in the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps on the West Coast. She later served as an elementary school guidance counselor.

When her father became ill, Wadsworth returned to Kane to serve as a judicial secretary for John Cleland of Kane, a judge with the Superior Court of Pennsylvania.

When her parents moved from Kane, Wadsworth re-located to Pittsburgh and began work at the Light of Life Rescue Mission.

She currently is the assistant director of development for Light of Life and handles public relations.

"I assist the development department with raising the annual budget so programs can continue," Wadsworth said. "I am involved with special projects such as Eye of the Needle."

Flying Scooter Productions created the documentary for Light of Life. The video was launched in 2017 to show the "reality of the opioid epidemic," Wadsworth said.

According to Wadsworth, the Light of Life Rescue Mission is "a homeless shelter in Pittsburgh."

