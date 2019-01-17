Kane parks board wants public input at Feb. 21 forum

Do you have ideas or concerns involving Kane borough parks?

Then plan to attend the annual Kane Parks Commission presentation slated for Thursday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Kane Fire Hall on Poplar Street.

The commission welcomes residents to attend its public meetings on the third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at the borough building.

But, once a year, the volunteer commission holds a presentation in an effort to generate more opinions on how to manage the borough parks and make future plans.

Evergreen Park, Glenwood Park, Southover Park, and the mini-park at Chase and Dawson streets and Kinzua Avenue are within the Kane parks system.

Speaking at a meeting Thursday, Garth Magnuson, the vice chairman of the commission, said the board holds an annual forum to "try to get more people in the community to throw out ideas" for management of the parks.

"We're trying to keep the public involved as much as possible," he said. "We need more ideas and more opinions."

Other topics discussed at the 68-minute Thursday night meeting at the borough building on Bayard Street:

For full article, check the Jan. 18, 2019 printed or e-edition of The Kane Republican