Kane receives $10,000 for trestle trail engineering work

Even in this time of an international health crisis with a local connection, there is some good news for the Kane community.

The Lumber Heritage Region (LHR) has approved a $10,000 “matching” grant for Kane for engineering work linked with the wooden trestle along Route 6 at the borough’s Eastern Gateway.

“The grant will help us come up with a design for the trestle, which is part of our hiking trail,” Kane Borough Council President Tom Kase said Monday in commenting on the LHR grant.

The 624-foot trestle is part of the corridor for the defunct Knox and Kane Railroad. Headwaters Charitable Trust has acquired the 74-mile railroad corridor between Clarion County and the Kinzua Bridge State Park near Mt. Jewett.

The state has constructed a trail between Mt. Jewett and the park. Various other groups are working with Headwaters to develop other sections of the route.

The Trail Association of the McKean/Elk Divide (TAMED) is developing a trail between Lantz Corners and Russell City. Kase also serves as head of TAMED.

