State Sen. Joe Scarnati (R-Brockway) has awarded a citation to Kane for its selection as the “Heritage Community-of-the-Year.”

The PA-Route 6 Alliance earlier this year named Kane as its 2019 “Heritage Community-of-the-Year.”

Scarnati, president pro tempore of the State Senate, in the citation said the state “heartily congratulates the borough of Kane upon its well-deserved recognition.”