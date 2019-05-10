Kane receives state grant for camera system at high school

Another security measure is coming to Kane Area High School.

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) has awarded the Kane School District a grant of $87,302 for the installation of a camera system at the high school.

The project, which is expected to be implemented within the school’s next fiscal year beginning July 1, calls for both interior and exterior cameras.

Videos captured on these cameras will alert officials of possible illegal activities.

Until they are deleted, the videos also will be available for investigations by school and law enforcement personnel.

Jeff Kepler, superintendent of the Kane Area School District, announced the receipt of the grant Thursday at a school board meeting at the middle school auditorium.