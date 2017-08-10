Kane Republican Headlines from the Past – Week of August 10, 2017

Ban on Sale of Handguns Passed By the Senate

A ban on the sale of easily concealable handguns has been passed by the Senate and sent to an uncertain fate in the House. The Senate passed the measure, 68 to 25, late Wednesday after three days of debate.

Kissinger in S. Viet Amidst New Peace Move Rumors

Red Negotiator Leaves Paris For N. Viet

U.S. presidential adviser Henry A. Kissinger arrived in Saigon tonight and Le Duc Tho, his North Vietnamese adversary in secret peace talks, flew to Hanoi amid widespread speculation about a new move to end the war.

Boyer Pitches Team To 12 to 5 Victory

Barry Morgan and Tom Sekelsky each had four hits and Bart Polinski three hits last night at James City as Greville’s defeated James City, 12-5, in a Kane Softball League game.

Bob Boyer was the winning pitcher; Jim Vantine the losing hurler. Vantine and Butch Terry each had two hits for James City.

Administrator, 2 Teachers Hired By Board Here

Kane Area School Board last night hired an “intern” administrator and hired two teachers, also, during its monthly meeting held in the junior high school library.

Miss Francene Caruso, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Caruso of Kane, was hired as a commercial subjects instructor at the senior high school and Miss Rita Ann Elder was hired as an elementary teacher. Both were hired at salaries of $7,100.

A Happy Ending- Drowning Angler Rescued

Ted B. Harris, 52, of 164 Gates Hollow Road, Bradford, is a thankful man- escaping death by a matter of moments through the courage and fast action of two people, Chris Steinert, 23, of Hashbrouck Heights, J.J., and Mrs. Donald (Beverly) Magnuson of Kane. Shortly after noon yesterday, they saw a man thrown from his boat into waters of Kinzua Dam near “old Red Bridge,” nine miles north of Kane. He floundered in the water, sank from sight and emerged, only to sink again. Steinert took a running dive into the water with Mrs. Magnuson following. As Steinert reached him- a hand and wrist were visible above the water, momentarily and he grasped the wrist and began hauling, aided by Mrs. Magnuson.