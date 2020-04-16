Kane restaurant aids first-responders

Table 105 in Kane delivered Easter Sunday meals to local first-responders. Megan Swanson, left, Table 105 Marketing and Event Coordinator, presents an Easter meal to Kane Borough Police Officer Derrick Snyder. Table 105 on Sunday, April 19 will be holding a drive-through to benefit the Kane Food Pantry. Starting at 11 a.m., barbecue chicken dinners will be available at a make-shift drive-through site on Commons Alley at the rear of the restaurant. Patrons should remain in their vehicles while meals are delivered to them. Dinners will be available until they’re gone.