Kane road contractor finding lots of underground surprises

The contractor for the Route 6 road re-construction project in Kane is finding many subterranean surprises.

As Palo General Contractor of Clarion excavates for a new state highway (Route 6) through Kane, more and more unexpected pipes and utility lines are being found.

"We're finding abandoned water and gas lines," Project Manager Douglas Vidic said Monday. "It's a lot of work because there are a lot of unknowns."

Vidic said the excavation for drainage currently is taking place along Biddle Street west of Hacker Street (Route 321).

As the result of this work, entries to the Country Fair convenience store and the Northwest Bank drive-through windows are affected, Vidic said.