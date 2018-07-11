Kane Rotary names new president

The new president of the Kane Rotary Club Lynda Karger is flanked by District Governor Scott Bayline and Sue Zook Wilson, assistant to the governor.

Bayline, a member of the Port Allegany Rotary Club, began his year as governor by visiting the Kane club, the first of 42 club visits in the district. He outlined his plans for the year at the district and international level, and received a check from the Kane club as part of the commitment to his Rotary project.