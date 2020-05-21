Kane school ‘grab-and-go’ meals to end Wednesday

The Kane Area School District since mid-March has been distributing “grab-and-go” lunches and breakfasts to children under the age of 18.

Since its inception, the program has provided an estimated 17,500 meals for students, who are no longer in schools in Pennsylvania due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meal program will end Wednesday, the day before the Kane 2019-20 academic school year is over.

“It’s been a worthwhile program,” Kane School District Superintendent Brock Benson said Thursday in commenting on the “grab-and-go” meals. “I think our families have appreciated it.”