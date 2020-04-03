Kane school alters format for ‘grab-and-go’ meals

The Kane Area School District has announced a new format for its “grab-and-go” student meal distribution.

“Next week, we will be shifting to distribution multiple days at one distribution,” School District Business Manager Jessica Gabriel said Friday in announcing the change.

This means that meals for multiple days will be given out at the four distribution sites in the school district. Previously, meals for just one day were handed out.

The meal distribution is from 11 a.m. to noon.

Gabriel said the schedule for next week includes:

Monday, April 6 – Meals for Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday, April 8 – Meals for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

In subsequent weeks beginning Monday, April 13, meals will be distributed just three days a week, Gabriel said.

“We will shift to Monday, Wednesday, Friday distribution,” Gabriel said.

Beginning Monday, April 13, the schedule includes:

Mondays – Meal distribution for both Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesdays – Meal distribution for both Wednesday and Thursday

Fridays – Meal distribution for Friday.

For more information, contact Gabriel at 837-9570, extension 1205.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, Kane students have been out of the classroom since Friday, March 13.

Gov. Tom Wolf earlier this week ordered all schools in the state to close “indefinitely.” Some school officials believe this edict means in-person classes in school buildings will end for the school year.

The Kane Area School District on Monday will launch its remote learning program to provide education over the internet to its nearly 1,100 students.