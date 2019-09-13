Kane School Board acts on several personnel issues

Friday, September 13, 2019
KANE, PA

The Kane School Board acted on several personnel issues Thursday at its monthly business meeting at the middle school auditorium.
The board:
-Accepted the resignations of Drew Victory and Ashlee Zaffino as part-time para-professional aides.
-Added Mary K. Hilyer as a day-to-day substitute teacher. She is approved by the Intermediate Unit 9, it was noted.
-Named Shannon Moore as an assistant high school girls basketball coach.
-Appointed Shannon Olson as the adviser for the National Honor Society at the high school.
-Named Sarah Cecchetti and Paula Menteer as part-time para-professional aides.
-Appointed Melissa Gardner as the adviser for the Junior Class at the high school.
-Named Jennifer Dangelo as the adviser for the middle school cheerleaders.
-Named Sidnie Silvis as an assistant adviser for the high school cheerleaders.
-Appointed LaVonne Gillespie and Diane Humphrey as school crossing guards.
-Appointed Ed Reitler as the driver education teacher.
-Named the following volunteers: Todd Silfies, Jonathan Chunko, Gregory Foltz, Michael Landries, Clayton Detrick and Heather Ehrensberger.

