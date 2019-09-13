Kane School Board acts on several personnel issues

The Kane School Board acted on several personnel issues Thursday at its monthly business meeting at the middle school auditorium.

The board:

-Accepted the resignations of Drew Victory and Ashlee Zaffino as part-time para-professional aides.

-Added Mary K. Hilyer as a day-to-day substitute teacher. She is approved by the Intermediate Unit 9, it was noted.

-Named Shannon Moore as an assistant high school girls basketball coach.

-Appointed Shannon Olson as the adviser for the National Honor Society at the high school.

-Named Sarah Cecchetti and Paula Menteer as part-time para-professional aides.

-Appointed Melissa Gardner as the adviser for the Junior Class at the high school.

-Named Jennifer Dangelo as the adviser for the middle school cheerleaders.

-Named Sidnie Silvis as an assistant adviser for the high school cheerleaders.

-Appointed LaVonne Gillespie and Diane Humphrey as school crossing guards.

-Appointed Ed Reitler as the driver education teacher.

-Named the following volunteers: Todd Silfies, Jonathan Chunko, Gregory Foltz, Michael Landries, Clayton Detrick and Heather Ehrensberger.