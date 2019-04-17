Kane school receives praise for security

When it comes to security, the Kane Area District School is receiving high marks.

“Kane is one of the best,” State Police Trooper Bruce Morris said Tuesday in commenting on school security in the region.

He said that gaining entry into Kane schools is “like getting into Fort Knox.”

Morris, the Ridgway-based State Police community services officer, conducted a two-hour “Active Shooter” awareness program Tuesday at the Kane Area Community Center.

Using a video and “power-point” presentation, Morris focused on the three progressive steps to follow when facing an active shooter — “run, hide, fight.”