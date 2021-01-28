Kane in second round of Mid-Atlantic small-town competition

Kane has made it to the second round of voting for “Top 10 Small Towns to Visit in the Mid-Atlantic” competition hosted by Recreation News. During round one, from December 6th through January 15, hundreds of nominations were submitted for the competition. The Recreation News staff has sifted through the nominations to select the top towns. Towns from Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, and North Carolina made it to the second round.

Votes can be cast on the Recreation News website. Voters can pick one town from each state. The top 10 communities with the most votes at the end of this second round of voting will be featured in the special feature section of the April edition of Recreation News. The feature will emphasize why the communities are, “great destinations to visit.”

To place your votes please visit https://www.recreationnews.com . The “Top 10 Small Towns” information can be found under the “Culture” tab.

According to their website, Recreation News was established in 1982 as an independent newspaper that also served as the official publication for the League of Federal Recreation Associations. They offer travel coverage of the Mid-Atlantic, Caribbean destinations, and cruises.