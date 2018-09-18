Kane sewer board takes final action on legal adviser

The Eckert Seamans law firm of Pittsburgh will provide "expert" legal advice to the Kane Borough Sewer Authority on the proposed sale of the local sewage system.

The authority is hoping to sell the system to Pennsylvania American Water, a private company that now provides water to Kane and sections of Wetmore Township.

The authority voted 4-0 Tuesday to finalize its agreement with Eckert Seamans for "expert" legal advice linked with the proposed sale of the sewage system.

Authority Chairman Dave Peterson voted in favor of the final pact with the law firm along with board members Frank Wojcik, Jim McCloskey, and Howard Kane. One seat on the five-member board is vacant.

Erik Ross, a local attorney who is the solicitor for the authority, advised the board to seek "expert" advice from a law firm familiar with similar sale proposals.

The authority last month gave conditional approval to Eckert Seamans, which offered to perform the work at a "blended rate" of $300 per hour.

Ross said Tuesday that the law firm's offer is "an acceptable proposal." He said the firm would not go over a $50,000 threshold without seeking authority approval.

The Philadelphia law firm of Dilworth Paxson and the Harrisburg law firm Salzman Hughes also submitted offers for the legal work.

Pennsylvania American Water has offered to buy the Kane sewage system for $17,560,000.

The offer is less than the proposed price of $22,982,500, which was set after independent appraisals by both the authority and water company.

Although the offer is below the proposed price, negotiations are continuing.

