Kane Sports Booster accepting Hall of Fame nominations

The Kane All Sports Boosters is accepting nominations for induction into the KASB Hall of Fame. The nominee should be a person, such as a coach, community member, or former Kane High athlete who continues to support Kane athletics or who has been, during the course of their lifetime, an integral force in the development and support of Kane Area school athletics. Anyone can submit a nomination which will be accepted until April 23.

Criteria

Demonstrates leadership, integrity, and genuine interest in the development of youth in Kane.

Has given an extraordinary amount of time and attention to promote the development of Kane athletes, and Kane Sports programs; and has dedicated him or herself in preserving the reputation of Kane School Athletics.

Nominee may be a current or past supporter of Kane athletes and Kane Area programs.

Send your nominations to:

Kane Area Sports Boosters

c/o Kane Area High School

6965 Route 321

Kane, PA 16735

The award presentation will take place at the All-Sports Banquet on June 2.