Kane team is accepted for Appalachian workshop

A six-member team representing Kane has been accepted to attend the Appalachian Gateway Communities Regional Workshop.

The conference is scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday at the Steele Creek State Park in Bristol, Tenn.

The workshop is put on by The Conservation Fund and is sponsored by the federal Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and the National Endowments for the Arts (NEA).

Applications for the workshop were open to Appalachian communities that are entry points to natural and state parks and forests, trails and other public lands.