Kane teams to return to action on Saturday

Kane High School sports contests thru Friday were postponed last week when it was determined the high school facility would be closed through Wednesday.

The basketball and wrestling teams are scheduled to return to action on Saturday, Feb. 6

The 2-0 Wolves grapplers will travel to St. Marys. Both the Middle School and Varsity teams will be in action. The MS match is set for 12 p.m. The varsity at 1 p.m.

The Lady Wolves will travel to Port Allegany. The JV game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. The Wolves host Port Allegany. The JV game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

The Kane Middle School basketball game at Johnsonburg Monday was postponed due to a Johnsonburg snow day. The teams meet today in in Kane at the High School. The action is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. The seventh and eighth grade teams travel to Elk County Catholic on Thursday.