Kane trap shooters earn state title

The Kane Area High School trap shooters won the Pa Clay Target Fall League 2020 State Champions. Seven Kane High School Trap athletes competed this fall in a statewide virtual trap shooting competition. The athletes participated in five 50 bird shoots against teams from Blue Ridge High School (north of Scranton PA) to more familiar schools such as Keystone-Clarion-North Clarion Area.

Cooper Nystrom was the individual champion and Jake Edinger finished third in the state.

These competition shotgun events were held virtually between the teams at the local Kane Fish and Game Club. Scores are tracked and computed by the PA Clay Target League. The league tracks the averages of all teams and compiles the team winners as well as individual winners

A new season will begin in the spring (March) for interested high school students. Information on sign-ups will be listed soon.

Members of the team include - Tucker Nystrom, Cooper Nystrom, Derek Peterson, Hayden Goldsmith, Marcus Gregg, Jake Edinger, Sam Smith and Wyatt Jensen.