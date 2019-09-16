Kane VFW seeks student entries for essay contest

The national Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) has announced plans for its 2019-20 Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen youth essay scholarship competitions.

Students in the Kane Area School District are encouraged to submit their essays with a completed entry form to the VFW on Wetmore Avenue in Kane.

The deadline is Oct. 31.

Brochures with contest rules and entry forms are available at the VFW to Kane students.

Kane VFW Post 1132 is encouraging local students to participate again this year, and is offering a $10 Subway gift card to each student who enters an essay.