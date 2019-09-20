Kane, Wetmore poised to OK sewer deal

Local approval is expected soon on the proposed sale of the Kane sewage system to Pennsylvania American Water.

The Kane Borough Sewer Authority acted earlier this week to endorse an updated version of the “assets sale agreement.”

The Wetmore Township Board of Supervisors is expected to take similar action Friday. A special meeting, open to the public, is set for 4 p.m. Friday at the township building on Spring Street in East Kane.

The Kane Borough Council is expected to give its approval at a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at the borough building on Bayard Street.