Kane winter teams prepare for seasons

The Wolves basketball team will begin their regular season Friday night in Otto-Eldred. The girls’ team will host Otto on Monday and the wrestlers will open at home Jan. 14 against Cameron County.

The Kane teams returned to practice Monday after being shut down since Dec. 12 by state mandate. With so many COVID-19 uncertainties the school will honor the seniors next week, according to Athletic Director Jason Barner.

Senior Night for the Lady Wolves will be Monday prior to the Otto-Eldred game, the senior wrestlers will be honored on Jan. 14, and the Wolves hoopster seniors will be recognized on Friday, Jan. 15 prior to their game with Northern Potter.

The teams will play opponents in the IU9 Bubble which include schools in McKean, Elk, Cameron, and Potter Counties.

Here are the schedules for the first two weeks.

Wolves Baskeball: Friday, Jan. 8 at Otto-Eldred; Friday, Jan. 15 – Northern Potter; Tuesday, Jan. 19 at Johnsonburg; Thursday, Jan. 21 at St. Marys; Saturday, Jan. 23 at Oswayo Valley.

Lady Wolves Basketball: Monday, Jan. 11 – Otto-Eldred; Saturday, Jan. 16 at Northern Potter; Tuesday, Jan. 19 at Smethport; Friday, Jan. 22 – St. Marys.

Wolves Wrestling (Varsity and Middle School): Thursday, Jan. 14 – Cameron County; Tuesday, Jan. 19 – Bradford; Thursday, Jan. 21 – Port Allegany.

Wolves Middle School Basketball: Friday, Jan. 15 – Elk County Catholic; Monday, Jan. 18 – at Elk County Catholic; Thursday Jan. 21 – at Bradford.