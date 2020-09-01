Kane Wolves practice underway will play Ridgway in opener

The Kane Wolves football team will open the season Sept. 18 in Ridgway. The schedule will see the team host the Elkers on Oct. 23 for a rematch. They will also play two games with St. Marys and Bradford and will meet Elk County Catholic and Coudersport the final two weeks of the eight-game campaign. The final two games could change depending on District 9 playoffs.

“It’s finally for real. We have the schedules rolling now and we know what we’re looking at for the season. Everybody is really excited. Thank God there is football,” head coach Jim Hillman said during Monday’s practice.

The Kane coach was relieved when it was decided high school sports would be played. “It’s almost hard to believe after everything we’ve been through in the spring and the emotions we went through this summer. I’m so happy these kids are going to get to play,” he said.

Hillman still is optimistic parents may get a chance to see their kids play. “We still hope maybe we can get parents in to see the games. Even if it is just the senior parents it would be good,” he said.

The Kane coach heading into his third season at the helm is looking forward to playing but is focusing on his week one foe. “Ridgway is a huge opponent for us. We’ll be ready and we know they will be. We have a lot of preparing to do,” he said pointing out the team has been working hard since they were giving the go ahead for voluntary workouts. “We’ve got a solid six weeks under our belts now and it’s good to have. It’s nice to know who were going to face,” he said. The Wolves handed Ridgway its only regular season loss in 2019.

The team was buzzing with excitement at Monday’s practice. “They’re having a lot of fun. It’s a Monday (laugh) but they’re working hard. It’s going to be good to see different faces even though they’re three weeks away. It’s going to be great to play somebody outside of practice after going through all this,” Hillman said.

Seniors Zuke Smith, Reese Novosel, Mason Metz, and Bobby Rumcik will share their thoughts on the upcoming season and their leadership roles in Wednesday’s edition.

2020 Kane Wolves football schedule: Sept. 18 – at Ridgway, Sept. 25 – St. Marys, Oct. 2 – Bradford, Oct. 9 – at St. Marys, Oct. 16 – at Bradford, Oct. 23 – Ridgway, Oct. 30 – Elk County Catholic, Nov. 6 – at Coudersport.