Kane woman named PSP station commander

Most State Police stations in Pennsylvania have male troopers at the helm; most State Police bases also have transient leaders who are not natives of the areas they serve.

Mary Gausman is an exception.

Gausman, a Kane native, is the new station commander at the State Police base on Route 219 near Lantz Corners.

"I enjoy working in the community and with the community," she said.

A former chemist at the defunct Kane Magnetics plant, Gausman entered the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey in the fall of 2002. She graduated as a trooper in April 2003.

Like other troopers, Gausman has been transferred from one station to another. She worked at State Police bases in Montoursville, Coudersport and Mansfield before receiving an assignment at the Kane station in 2011. She has been here ever since.

"I'm very happy to stay in my own county," Gausman said. "I'm pleased they entrusted me with my home station."