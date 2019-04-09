Kane youths again lead in raising funds for St. Jude Hospital benefit

For the third consecutive year, four Kane youths have been declared “grand champions” for raising the most funds for the St. Jude Hospital benefit known as “Hunting For A Cure.”

Serrena and Sienna Conklin, children of Dave and Tosha Conklin, and Peyton Buzard and Anna Holt, children of John and Nadine Holt, traveled to Savannah, Tenn. recently to again take part in “Hunting For A Cure.”

This year, 90 children signed up for this event. Each child hunter is required to have two guides.

Children come to this event from all over the U.S.

Each hunter is asked to make a minimum donation of $200 to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

All hunters must be under 17 years of age and have completed a Hunter’s Safety Course.