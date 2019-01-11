Kane's school superintendent, Jeff Kepler, plans to retire July 1

Jeff Kepler is retiring July 1 as the superintendent of the Kane Area School District.

His retirement was announced Thursday at a school board meeting at the middle school auditorium.

"After much reflection, I have decided to retire for a number of personal and professional reasons," Kepler said in a letter to the school board.

"In doing so, I know that the district is moving in the right direction guided by a caring and dedicated board, administrative team, teachers, secretaries, para-professionals, maintenance and cafeteria staffs and volunteers.

"Together, they work tirelessly to provide our students the best possible education."

Kepler, who is in his second year as superintendent, previously served as the assistant to the district superintendent. He also is a former principal at both the middle school and high school.

A native of Selinsgrove, Pa., Kepler received his bachelor's degree from Clarion University and his master's degree from St. Bonaventure University.

He began his career in Kane in 1985 as a teacher of biology and physical science at the high school.

After teaching for 11 years, Kepler in 1996 was named as the principal at the Kane Middle School. Following a 6 1/2-year stint in this position, he held the job of high school principal for 9 1/2 years.

As assistant to the superintendent, Kepler played a key role in the development of student curriculum in Kane.

Kepler's tenure as district superintendent will end June 30-- the last official day in the 2018-19 school year.

"I will be glad to assist the board in the search for a new superintendent and in the transition process," Kepler said in the Jan. 3 letter announcing his retirement. "I look forward to watching the Kane Area School District and area communities continued progress and successes. I wish all the very best in the future."

Kepler said it has been "an honor and a privilege to be a part of the district and to watch our students thrive and become productive members of the communities in which they live."

Claire Ann Buckley, president of the school board, said "we're very grateful" for Kepler's service as the school district superintendent.

She said the board is discussing routes to follow in finding a new superintendent, who will be the fourth school chief in Kane within a six-year period.