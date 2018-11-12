Kane's Veterans of Foreign Wars presents awards in middle school essay contest

The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Kane has presented awards in its annual "Patriot's Pen" essay contest at the Kane Middle School.

Aaron Mishic, a seventh-grade student, received $200 as the first-place winner. Sienna Conklin, a sixth-grade student, won $200 as the second-place winner.

All students entering the contest received a $10 gift card from Subway Restaurant.

The national VFW each year sponsors the "Patriot's Pen" Essay Contest for middle school students. Over 100,000 participate nationwide.

This year's VFW patriotic essay theme is "Why I Honor the American Flag."

