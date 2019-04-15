KARE plan will beautify gateway into Kane

The Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise (KARE) is planning to beautify the eastern gateway into the borough.

KARE, a non-profit wing of the Kane Area Development Center (KADC), has received “matching” funds from the state Keystone Communities program for the $20,472 project.

The Kane Rotary Club is providing $5,000 and KARE is funding the balance of the $10,236 for the “match.”

KARE has held several fundraisers to raise its share of the project cost.

“This administration is committed to making our communities better places to live and do business,” Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said in announcing state aid for the Kane project and 42 others.

He said the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) would be administering the projects.