KASD changes to athletic schedule

Winter sports competitions scheduled for this week - the Wolves middle school and varsity home wrestling match with Cameron County and the boys basketball game at Port Allegany Friday, and Lady Wolves home game with Port Allegany on Saturday have been postponed. The Wolves basketball game with Elk County Catholic scheduled for Monday, Dec. 14, the girls game at ECC Tuesday, Dec. 15, and the wrestling match at Cameron County have also been postponed. No make-up dates have been scheduled. The middle school basketball game with Ridgway scheduled for Dec. 16 has been postponed. Ridgway will not begin play until Jan. 4. The Wolves basketball home game with Coudersport scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17 has been rescheduled for Feb. 3. The Kane at Coudersport game on Friday, Dec. 18 has been moved to Feb. 10. The Saturday, Dec. 19 wrestling match at Johnsonburg has been rescheduled for Jan. 12, according to the Kane on-line schedules.