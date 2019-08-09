KASD School Board approves several hirings

Several hirings for Kane Area School District positions and volunteers were approved by the KASD School Board Wednesday night at its August meeting.

Board members Linda A. Anderson (via telephone), Susan Aul, Claire Ann Buckley, Susan Grolemund, Major Thomas Kerek and Scott Paul were present at the meeting held in the Kane Middle School Auditorium. Superintendent Brock Benson and Solicitor Christopher Byham also attended the meeting.

The following hiring’s and volunteer approvals included the following: day to day substitute teachers – James Sirianni and Anita Arthurs; day to day substitute aides – Elise Feroce, Paula Menteer and Lela Schmidt; day to day substitute cafeteria workers – Marsha Folster and LaVonne Gillespie; day to day substitute nurse – Erin Lundeen; mentor – Aimee Kemick; department chair K-5 math – Mary Tunall; department co-chairs K-5 language arts/reading – Robynn Boyer and Erin Brinkley; custodial cleaner – Patricia Harrity; middle school assistant football coach – Michael Swartwood; high school student council advisor – Keith Anderson; high school cheerleading advisor – Hannah Hollern; AmeriCorp volunteers – Evelyn Maze and Angel Kelly; volunteers: Janelle Gilmore and Rae El Whitman, volleyball; Ryan Swanson, middle school football; Michelle Simmons and Bryan Ashcroft, middle school soccer; Andrea Saquin, Jillian Chittester and Allie Saquin, high school soccer; Rebecca Jenson, band.