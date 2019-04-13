Kate Kennedy named new director of KADC

After graduating from Kane Area High School in 1998, Kate Kennedy left town for college and employment elsewhere.

But her heart has always stayed in Kane.

“I love Kane,” Kennedy said. “I really wanted to come back someday.”

Kennedy’s dream of living and working in her hometown has come true.

She has been named as the new executive director of the Kane Area Development Center (KADC).

Based at 54 Fraley St. in Uptown Kane, the KADC is the link between the Kane Chamber of Commerce, the Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise (KARE) and the Kane Area Industrial Development Corporation (KAIDC).

“I’m really excited,” Kennedy said. “I’ll be working with three organizations that already are doing a great job for the community.