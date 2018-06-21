Katy Realty of Kane merges with Howard Hannah

(Photo by Ted Lutz)

Katy Realty, of 30 Fraley St., Kane, has merged with Howard Hannah Professionals, a major area firm for the sale and purchase of real estate. The Kane Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, June 22, to mark the grand opening of the Howard Hannah Professionals office in Kane. Present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Dennis Pezzimenti, broker manager; Karen Carty, sales associate; Diana Holt, associate broker; Ron Carty, associate broker; Pamela Miles, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce; and Suellen Snapp, vice president of the Chamber Board of Directors. The Cartys have operated Katy Realty in Kane for over 20 years. They will continue to work from the local real estate office along with sales associates Debbie Rolick and Ron Dellen. The merger will increase marketing tools for the local real estate office through Howard Hannah Professionals.