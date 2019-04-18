Kids, first-responders have fun at Nerf War

A total of 88 children came out for a recent fun Nerf War with local first-responders.

Volunteers from the Kane Borough Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police, the McKean County Sheriff's Office and the Kane Volunteer Fire Department teamed up with the kids in the first ever “Kane Nerf War” at the former National Guard Armory on Chestnut Street.

Children and parents were welcomed by Kane Mayor Brandy Schimp and McKean County Public Defender Phil Clabaugh. Waives were signed and protective eyewear was handed out. Some children brought their own.