The Kinzua 10K Half Marathon took place Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th. Andrew Mascio (Wolf Creek Race Management) said the winners are Shawn Wiler (Columbus, PA) overall male winner in a time of 1:16:04 (5:48/mile), age 26 and Brooke Adams (East Aurora, NY) overall female winner in a time of 1:34:30 (7:14/mile), age 31.