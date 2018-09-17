Kinzua Bridge Foundation Fall Festival draws in large crowd

Photo by Ted Lutz — Bruce Edgreen, left, of Port Allegany and Joanne Petrosewitz, right, of Coudersport enjoy the chicken barbecue served at the Kinzua Bridge Foundation Fall Festival at the Kinzua Bridge State Park. The Hamlin Township Volunteer Fire Department held the chicken barbecue as a fundraiser.Photo by Ted Lutz — Some of the members of the Kinzua Bridge Foundation, Inc. sell souvenirs at the 21st Fall Festival at the Kinzua Bridge State Park near Mt. Jewett. The Foundation members behind the table in their booth include, left to right: Fay Leet, Debbie Lunden (secretary), Margie Girard and Kim Magnetti. The customers at left are Jonathon Gable of Cochranton and his 7-year-old daughter, Alexis.Photo by Ted Lutz — The Hamlin Township Volunteer Fire Department held a chicken barbecue at the 21st Kinzua Bridge Foundation Fall Festival at the state park. Among the firemen taking part in the fundraiser are, left to right: Tom Kreiner, Travis Causer, Brody Himes, Mike Timblin, and Gene Himes. The firemen barbecued 600 halves of chicken.Photo by Ted Lutz — Three eighth-grade girls at the Kane Middle School prepare to eat French fries at the 21st Kinzua Bridge Foundation Fall Festival. The girls include, left to right: Macie Johnson, Bailey Hummel, and Jillian Watts.
Monday, September 17, 2018
KANE, PA

